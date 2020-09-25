Granules gets US FDA nod for OTC naproxen sodium and diphenhydramine hydrochloride tablets

Granules India announced that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for naproxen sodium and diphenhydramine hydrochloride tablets, 220 mg/25 mg (OTC), generic equivalent of Aleve PM Tablets, 220 mg/25 mg, of Bayer HealthCare.

Naproxen sodium and diphenhydramine hydrochloride tablets are used for relief of occasional sleeplessness associated with minor aches and pains and to help you fall asleep and stay asleep.

Granules now has a total of 31 ANDA approvals from US FDA (29 final approvals and two tentative approvals).