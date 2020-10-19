Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA approval for Sirolimus tablets

Express Pharma


These tablets are the generic version of Rapamune Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg, of PF Prism CV

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Sirolimus Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg, the generic version of Rapamune Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg, of PF Prism CV.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending August 2020, the Rapamune Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $119.7 million.

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 165 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 45 ANDA’s pending approval with the US FDA

