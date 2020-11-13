Express Pharma


Dr Reddy’s launches Succinylcholine Chloride Injection in US

It is a sterile, nonpyrogenic solution to be used as an ultra-short acting, depolarizing, skeletal muscle relaxant

By EP News Bureau
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of Succinylcholine Chloride Injection USP, 200 mg/10 mL (20 mg/mL), Multiple-Dose Vials a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Quelicin (Succinylcholine Chloride) Injection, 20 mg/mL, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), in the US market.

It is a sterile, nonpyrogenic solution to be used as an ultra-short acting, depolarizing, skeletal muscle relaxant.

The Quelicin brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $74.8 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in September 2020 according to IQVIA Health*.

Dr Reddy’s Succinylcholine Chloride Injection USP, 200 mg/10 mL (20 mg/mL), is available in multi-dose vials.

