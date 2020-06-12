Dr Reddy’s announces launch of Colchicine Tablets USP in the US

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of Colchicine Tablets USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Colcrys (colchicine) Tablets, 0.6 mg, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Colcrys brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $491 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2020 according to IQVIA Health*.

Dr Reddy’s Colchicine is available in 0.6 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 30s and 100s.