Dr Reddy’s announces launch of Colchicine Tablets USP in the US
It is available in 0.6 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 30s and 100s
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of Colchicine Tablets USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Colcrys (colchicine) Tablets, 0.6 mg, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The Colcrys brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $491 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2020 according to IQVIA Health*.
Dr Reddy’s Colchicine is available in 0.6 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 30s and 100s.