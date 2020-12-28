Biocon launches Tacrolimus capsules in US

Express Pharma


It is an immunosuppressant used in the treatment of organ transplant patients, which reduces the body’s ability to reject a transplanted organ

Biocon announced the launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US. Tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, is an immunosuppressant used in the treatment of organ transplant patients, which reduces the body’s ability to reject a transplanted organ.

It has been particularly effective in treating patients of renal transplant for more than two decades.

Siddharth Mittal, CEO and MD, Biocon, said, “The launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US is another milestone for Biocon that reflects our commitment to continually evaluate and expand our portfolio of complex products to serve patients.”

