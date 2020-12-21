Express Pharma


AstraZeneca Pharma India gets DCGI nod for benralizumab injection, Fasenra

It is indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype in adult patients

By EP News Bureau
AstraZeneca Pharma India has received Import and Market Permission in Form CT-20 (Marketing Authorisation) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Benralizumab 30mg/mL solution for injection (Fasenra).

Benralizumab (Fasenra) is indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype in adult patients.

The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of Benralizumab (Fasenra) in India, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals and licenses.

