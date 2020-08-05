Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for Vardenafil Hydrochloride tablets

Express Pharma


They are indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction

By EP News Bureau
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Vardenafil Hydrochloride Tablets, 2.5 mg (base), 5 mg (base), 10 mg (base), and 20 mg (base).

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product, Levitra tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg, of Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals.

Vardenafil Hydrochloride Tablets are indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. They have an estimated market size of
$35 million for twelve months ending June 2020 according to IQVIA.

Alembic now has a total of 127 ANDA approvals (112 final approvals and 15 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

