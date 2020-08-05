Your Genuinely Better Solution for Volatiles Analysis

Read Article

A Reliable and Robust Workhorse that Maximizes Throughput and Minimizes Error to Deliver the Performance, Simplicity, and Reliability of Agilent’s Innovative Design.

The 8890 Gas Chromatograph (GC) System delivers fast and accurate results with flexible configuration capabilities to address specific analysis demands. When your results are critical and instrument operation is a must, the 8890 exceeds expectations for uptime and accuracy, every time. Built-in intelligence enables remote connectivity. The autonomous, user-initiated system checks system health, alerting you to potential issues and how to solve them. Step-by-step instructions on common maintenance procedures and sixth generation EPC for autonomous diagnostic tests.

The Agilent 7697A Headspace Sampler is based on the architecture of the market leading GC and 7693A Automatic Liquid Sampler line of products. Features include Automatic Leak Check, which ensures each vial is leak-free prior to analysis, with no loss of precision or sensitivity.

Agilent’s 8890GC & 7697A headspace sampler delivers first-class precision, reliability, and ease-of-use with these leading-edge features:

Built-in intelligence autonomously monitors the health of the system, alerts the user of potential issues before they affect chromatographic performance, and offers helpful step-by-step guides to resolve issues.

Retention time locking (RTL) provides the same retention time on one Agilent GC or GC/MSD system to those on another like system with the same nominal column

Unique 6th-generation microchannel-based EPC architecture provides a significant improvement in reliability and longevity against gas contaminants such as particulates, water, and oils, extending the life of the instrument consumables.

Autoranging FID provides the ability to detect and quantitate from percent levels to parts per billion (ppb) in a single injection.

The 7697A Headspace Sampler has 111 sample configuration with 3 priority samples

Software control with Waters Empower™ 2 software and Waters Empower™ 3 software

Independent control of vial pressurization and column head pressure provides increased precision by ensuring no back pressure during sample transfer

Automatic vial leak test checks each vial during pressurization without time-consuming calibration to ensure that every sample is properly capped

Method development software transfers methods from any headspace system or quickly designs a method from scratch using just a few known parameters

