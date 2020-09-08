Seamless transfer of a compendial LC method for impurity analysis of chlorhexidine from an UltiMate 3000 Standard HPLC system to a Vanquish Core HPLC system

Instrument-to-instrument transfer of liquid chromatographic (LC) methods is a challenging task most analytical laboratories face frequently. For example, an established application needs to be distributed over several instruments within one lab to manage the workload. In another common situation, inter-lab transfers are realized among method developing and method implementing laboratories, that is, from research and development (R&D) labs to quality control (QC) labs, or when specific tasks are outsourced to contract labs. In all cases, sending and receiving instruments may differ in vendor and configuration. A third scenario is the replacement of legacy instrumentation by modern technology.

This white paper showcases the transfer of a compendial LC method for impurity analysis of chlorhexidine from an UltiMate 3000 Standard HPLC system to a Vanquish Core HPLC system.

Read this Whitepaper to know more on:

Understand how easy it is to transfer a compendial LC method for impurity analysis of chlorhexidine from an UltiMate 3000 Standard HPLC system to a Vanquish Core HPLC system

Get a detailed overview of the enhanced hardware features of the Vanquish Core HPLC system

Understand the finer nuances of how equivalent chromatographic results are obtained with the originating and receiving instrument, without any method or hardware adaptations

