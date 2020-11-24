Express Pharma


Productivity Boost Through Optimized Tablet Coating

Summary: The case study describes how a leading US pharma company decreased the tablet coating cycle from 130 min to 90 min by optimizing the different coating parameters including nozzle-to-bed distance, angle, position, pan RPM, and spray rate.

Optimization of a tablet-coating operation is a tedious task. Not only it requires consideration of several process parameters, but the process also needs to be validated through multiple trial batches. This case study will take you through the systemic approach towards tablet coating optimization and show how it dramatically increases the product output and quality.

Key Benefits:

  1. Increased process efficiency
  2. Higher output

