Minimize Disruption, Maximize Uptime

Agilent CrossLab relocation services do more than just move lab equipment. We can deliver a complete lab relocation, a single instrument move, or anything in between. We make it easy, with a complete end-to-end process for moving everything in your lab, and our post-move performance guarantee on all assets;

Our seamless, scheduled instrument or laboratory relocations are delivered with minimal impact to lab operations and with reduced relocation costs. Our services include a dedicated project manager, contract management, asset services, chemicals and supplies, office space, and post-move inventory integration into your existing inventory systems.

Features:

We offer a stress-free lab or instrument move, enabled by project managers and end-to-end processes. Together, these ensure you stay informed on everything from start to finish—without the heavy lifting.

We can move a single instrument across the hall, or relocate your entire lab across the world. Whatever the size of your move, Agilent has the expertise and capability to make it happen.

Downtime is minimized with thorough planning. We know that if your instruments are packed up, they aren’t running. We plan your move to be quick and efficient, reducing lost revenue.

Reduced time management through a single point of contact, managed partners, and managed vendors. You tell us what needs to be moved, and we handle the rest. No matter how many staff or organizations it takes to make your relocation happen, our project manager is your sole contact

Focus existing staff on management decisions, not packing materials and labeling.

Reduced audit risk using standardized protocols and providing PM, qualification services, and other add-on services to meet specific customer requirements

Guaranteed post-move performance of all assets. This ensures everything in your lab is operating smoothly, so you can get back to work quickly

