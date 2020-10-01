Is your compressed air quality up to Pharma standards?

Success in the pharmaceutical industry requires attention to detail on a microscopic level, understanding the risks and the types of compressed air solutions available will help you match your unique processes with the right equipment.

Did you know? The International Standards Organization (ISO) established Class 0 as the most stringent air quality class for pharmaceutical manufacturers, limiting oil contamination in liquid, aerosol and vapor forms.

With Ingersoll Rand’s Class 0 Oil-Free compressed air technologies, our esteemed clients in pharmaceutical industry adhere to the regulation by ensuring their production processes remain 100% free of compressor created contaminants.

