Improving Operations Management of Core Laboratories

iLab is a cloud-based laboratory management solution that allows scheduling of time on equipment, allocation of staff to projects, approve work orders, manage research grants/fund and perform invoicing & billing from the comfort of your home or any remote office.
iLab also helps to manage social distancing during pandemics, thus proving to be essential solution for safety in the labs and workplaces.
Our team has extensive experience integrating iLab with institutional financial and identity management systems. More than 1,800 core facilities and other shared resource facilities across over 200 organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region rely on the iLab software to streamline operations.
iLab is a vendor-neutral software solution that is used by many leading research institutes across the world.
Software functionality includes:
- Equipment reservation management
- Equipment usage tracking
- Service request and milestone management
- Consumables/storeroom management
- Inventory procurement
- Billing and invoicing
- Publication tracking on PubMed and Scopus
- Studies management
- Reporting
- lab requisitioning
- Spend/grant/fund tracking tools
- Integrates with most LIMS
- Helps with social distancing
