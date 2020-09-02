Improving Operations Management of Core Laboratories

Read Article

iLab is a cloud-based laboratory management solution that allows scheduling of time on equipment, allocation of staff to projects, approve work orders, manage research grants/fund and perform invoicing & billing from the comfort of your home or any remote office.

iLab also helps to manage social distancing during pandemics, thus proving to be essential solution for safety in the labs and workplaces.

Our team has extensive experience integrating iLab with institutional financial and identity management systems. More than 1,800 core facilities and other shared resource facilities across over 200 organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region rely on the iLab software to streamline operations.

iLab is a vendor-neutral software solution that is used by many leading research institutes across the world.

Software functionality includes:

Equipment reservation management

Equipment usage tracking

Service request and milestone management

Consumables/storeroom management

Inventory procurement

Billing and invoicing

Publication tracking on PubMed and Scopus

Studies management

Reporting

lab requisitioning

Spend/grant/fund tracking tools

Integrates with most LIMS

Helps with social distancing

