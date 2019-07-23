Beckman Coulter – Data Integrity for On-line WFI Instruments

Critical on-line water quality instrumentation is becoming even more important as the rules on WFI generation are relaxed in the European Pharmacopoeia. Manual calculations and paper-based SOPs allow human error to creep in. Re-training is just treating the symptoms, not curing the problem. The technology for making these instruments more robust by automating SOPs and eliminating manual calibrations exists in instrumentation optimized for pharmaceutical quality control such as the Beckman Coulter ANATEL PAT700 TOC and conductivity analyse. With a focus on cost control and optimisation, users would do well to consider making their on-line quality control instrumentation more robust to prevent loss of valuable active pharmaceutical ingredient product, particularly those in the bio pharmaceutical industry.

