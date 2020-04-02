Agilent Cary 3500 UV-Vis: Multiply your experimental possibilities

Read Article

The Agilent Cary 3500 UV-Vis spectrophotometer offers photometric performance together with unique measurement capabilities while meeting the requirements of the global pharmacopeias. Available in several configurations including a multizone multicell that allows up to four temperature experiments, across eight cuvette positions, simultaneously. With proven performance and low cost of ownership, the Cary 3500 UV-Vis will streamline your experimental design and amplify confidence in your results.

The Cary UV workstation software (supplied with the instrument) can be configured to leverage the Agilent OpenLab software suite for user administration, security settings, e-signature workflows, and secure data storage. This provides the functionality required to help your laboratory meet the requirements of 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11.

Simultaneously record complete spectrum (190 -1100 nm) of up to 8 samples, in less than a second.

Analyzed standards, build calibration plot and determine unknown concentration, all in a single click in less than 1 second.

Increase speed, productivity and your cGMP compliance.

Revolutionize your kinetic experiments with a speed of 250 data points in a second

Protein and DNA melting with inbuilt air cooled peltier module, no need of external water circulator, temperature controller etc.

Optional temperature range of 0 – 110 deg C.

Measure upto four different temperature zones simultaneously

