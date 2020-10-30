Agilent 8700 LDIR Chemical Imaging System: Bringing clarity and unprecedented speed to chemical imaging

Read Article

The Agilent 8700 laser direct infrared (LDIR) chemical imaging system provides a sophisticated new approach to chemical imaging and spectral analysis. Designed to be used by both experts and nonexperts alike, the 8700 LDIR provides a simple, highly automated approach for obtaining reliable high-definition chemical images of constituents on a surface. The 8700 LDIR uses the latest quantum cascade laser (QCL) technology, coupled with rapidly scanning optics to provide fast, clear, high-quality images and spectral data. This technology is combined with intuitive Agilent Clarity software for rapid and detailed imaging of large sample areas with minimal instrument interaction via a simple load and go method.

The Agilent 8700 allows you to analyze more samples, in greater detail, in less time. This robust solution provides you with more statistical data than ever to aid in the compositional analysis of:

Tablets

Laminates

Tissues

Polymers

Fibers

Pharmaceutical

Quickly obtain high resolution images of the spatial distribution of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and excipients in tablets. Such images are a powerful tool during formulation development and production troubleshooting.

Investigation of factors affecting polymorphism, crystallization and salt exchange.

Analysis of single and multilayer coatings for consistency.

Identification of extraneous particles and impurities.

Assessing the Material Properties of Nonmedical Masks

Rapid way to determine material structure and thickness

Obtain high-definition chemical images of the constituents of a surface

Structure of each layer, as well as the pore sizes

