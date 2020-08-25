A single-source solution to your service needs: Agilent CrossLab Multi-Vendor Instrument Services

Read Article

With Agilent, you can meet all of your instrument service needs with a single-source solution that streamlines lab management. We provide service plans at a variety of levels for software and instrumentation from any common manufacturer (Waters, Thermo Fisher, Shimadzu, and others). We also offer On Demand repairs in the event of an incident, repair parts and supplies for in-house use, and preventive maintenance plans to make your laboratory a more productive facility. Labs worldwide trust Agilent CrossLab Multi-Vendor services to provide comprehensive repair, maintenance, and compliance support for non-Agilent Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry instrumentation. Our unbeatable technology, quality, and insights can help you improve lab efficiency and keep your instruments up and running. Your contracts with Agilent are backed by the Agilent CrossLab Service Guarantee.

We deliver:

Expertise: Our global team of service engineers is certified through hands-on training with original equipment from over 300 instrument models and 26 manufacturers

Parts: Agilent maintains a multi-million-dollar inventory of service parts for both Agilent and non-Agilent equipment

Consistency: Reliable Agilent standard product development, testing, and service protocols ensure unbeatable quality, every time

Compliance: Our fully automated compliance engine (ACE) qualifies chromatography, spectroscopy, and mass spectrometry systems with the highest quality and reliability

