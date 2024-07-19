Detect and halt risky payments across the life sciences supply chain

Cut fraud, waste, error and abuse with a data-driven approach to payment integrity

It’s estimated that 4.57% of the total annual procurement spending in the private sector is lost to fraud and error. What would be the impact to life sciences organizations if you could stop that flow of cash out of the business? Even for smaller organizations, improving payment integrity could free up significant capital for strategic investments. In R&D, for example, it could free up funds for strategic acquisitions or returning cash to shareholders.

In this e-book, we’ll look at how a smarter, more data-driven approach to payment integrity helps life sciences companies gain faster and deeper visibility into their spending across R&D, manufacturing and distribution. A data-driven approach also helps highlight potential anomalies in real time for investigation by human experts.