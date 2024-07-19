Demand Management for Manufacturing_Impact Brief

Express Pharma

Demand Management for Manufacturing

Supply Chain

Today’s manufacturing environment is impacted by supply chain crises, shifting demand channels and demand volatility. Demand is far more difficult to predict due to a variety of factors, including the proliferation of purchasing channels, abnormal demand patterns, shifts to direct-to-consumer sales and increased global competition.

Challenges increase further when you take into account supply chain fragility and risk, rising customer expectations, and the need to increase revenues while continuing to cut costs and stay competitive. Manufacturers need a solution that helps them determine how to manage future issues – but the past can be unreliable for today’s market. Agility becomes essential for today’s manufacturer to cope with this uncertainty.

 

