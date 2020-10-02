Sequent Scientific to buy balance stake in veterinary pharma firm, Fendigo BV

Read Article

Sequent Scientific is entering into a definitive agreement with Servatius Justinus Cornelius Maria Van Der Heijden for the acquisition of 15 per cent stake from him in Fendigo BV through Alivira Animal Health, Ireland, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

The cost of acquisition will be EUR 191,947.50 (One hundred ninety one thousand nine hundred forty seven euro and 50 euro cents).

The object of the acquisition is to consolidate the shareholding in Fendigo BV. On completion of the proposed acquisition, Fendigo BV will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

The said transaction is expected to be completed on or before October 31, 2020.

Fendigo is a veterinary pharma company operating in the Benelux region. It is involved in sales and marketing of veterinary and health products for pets, farm animals, horses and poultry.