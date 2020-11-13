Sanofi invests 50 million euros in Jeito Capital

Read Article

Jeito Capital, an independent investor dedicated to biotech and biopharma, announced that Sanofi has made a €50 million investment in Jeito Capital. The investment will be deployed by Jeito’s team, in line with its investment criteria, to support French and European healthcare innovation.

Rafaèle Tordjman, Founder and CEO at Jeito, said, “We are delighted that Sanofi chose to become a major strategic investor in Jeito. By bringing together industry and science and providing access to significant capital, Jeito is ideally positioned to deliver on its mission to improve healthcare for patients in France and beyond.”

Paul Hudson, CEO, Sanofi, said, “This investment provides Sanofi with access to the very best in French and European healthcare innovation and reinforces our commitment to investing in our medium and long-term development pipeline. We strongly believe in the potential of France and Europe to become a world-class hub for innovation in life sciences, which just needs the appropriate conditions and a stimulating environment in order to thrive.”

A statement from the company said that Jeito’s investment strategy is to provide long-term strategic support to entrepreneurs, primarily in France and Europe, who are aspiring to help patients in need by pioneering novel, ground-breaking medicines that rethink traditional approaches. The company previously collaborated with Bpifrance to launch two public-private investment funds dedicated to French and European life sciences.