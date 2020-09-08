Mylan to acquire thrombosis business in Europe from Aspen Pharmacare for EUR 641.9 mn

Read Article

Mylan announced an agreement to acquire the related intellectual property and commercialisation rights of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings’ thrombosis business in Europe for EUR 641.9 million, subject to customary closing conditions and European regulatory clearances.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Mylan upon closing and is anticipated to be accretive to VIATRIS upon the completion of Mylan’s previously announced combination with Upjohn that is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Upon closing of the transaction, Mylan expects to fund an upfront payment of EUR 263.2 million to Aspen from existing cash. Also, Mylan expects to utilise cash generated from operations to make the final deferred payment of EUR 378.7 million on June 25, 2021. The closing of the proposed sale is expected to be completed before December 31, 2020.

The portfolio consists of injectable anticoagulants sold in Europe under the brand names, and variations of the brand names, Arixtra, Fraxiparine, Mono-Embolex and Orgaran. These products had combined net sales of approximately EUR 231 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020, and are expected to be accretive to Mylan’s consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins, as well as the anticipated consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins of Viatris.

Rajiv Malik, President, Mylan commented, “The acquisition of this thrombosis portfolio is a significant addition to Mylan’s European business that will not only make Mylan the second largest supplier of these products to patients in Europe, according to IQVIA, but also bolster our existing commercial infrastructure to further expand access to complex injectables. By adding to our highly experienced sales and marketing team, we will further strengthen our current reach in hospitals and enhance the future growth of our biosimilars franchise in Europe.”

Robert J Coury, Executive Chairman, Mylan commented, “As we continue toward the launch of Viatris, we remain committed to executing on opportunities that will not only add to Mylan’s growth but that also will be consistent with our vision for Viatris under the Global Healthcare Gateway, which we believe will establish the new company as a true Partner of Choice.”

Aspen will retain manufacturing and product supply responsibilities and will supply Mylan with the finished product.