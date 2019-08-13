Lifesciences sector posts 52 deals worth $1.6 bn in July 2019

Deal value in healthcare industry declines in July 2019

In July 2019, the healthcare industry reported 52 deals worth $1.6 billion as compared to the last 12-month average (July 2018 to June 2019) of 63 deals worth $26.8 billion, according to

GlobalData. Zambon Company, a pharmaceutical company, acquiring Breath Therapeutics and its subsidiaries for approximately $557.1 million; Boehringer Ingelheim, a pharmaceutical company, acquiring AMAL Therapeutics, a company focussing on cancer immunotherapy and advancing therapeutic cancer vaccines derived from its technology platform KISIMA for approximately $366.2 million; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ $206.5 million acquisition of Redx Pharma’s (Redx) pan-RAF inhibitor programme for the potential treatment of RAF and RAS mutant tumours are some of the notable deals announced in July 2019.

The healthcare industry reported 83 venture capital (VC) deals worth $2.5 billion in July 2019, compared to the last 12-month average (July 2018 to June 2019) of 91 deals worth $1.7 billion. BioNTech raising $325 million in series B financing round; Century Therapeutics raising $250 million in financing round; Lepu Biotech raising $131 million in series A financing round; and AM-Pharma raising $130.7 million in financing round are some of the major VC deals reported in July 2019.