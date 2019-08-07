Lifesciences industry posts 49 deals worth $107.4 bn in June 2019

The healthcare industry reported 77 VC deals worth $1.2 billion in June 2019

In June 2019, the healthcare industry reported 49 deals worth $107.4 billion as compared to the last 12-month average (June 2018 to May 2019) of 64 deals worth $18.5 billion, according to GlobalData. AbbVie’s proposed acquisition of Allergan, a pharmaceutical company for $85.7 billion has contributed 80 per cent to the total deal value in June 2019.

This acquisition enables AbbVie to expand and diversify its revenue base with new therapeutic areas. Pfizer acquiring Array BioPharma for $11.4 billion; Dassault Systemès’ proposed acquisition of Medidata Solutions for $5.8 billion, and Vertex Pharma acquiring Exonics Therapeutics for $1 billion are other notable deals announced in June 2019.

The healthcare industry reported 77 venture capital (VC) deals worth $1.2 billion in June 2019, compared to the last 12-month average (June 2018 to May 2019) of 91 deals worth $1.7 billion. Encoded Therapeutics Inc. raising US$104 million in Series C financing round; Oncologie raising $80 million in Series B financing round; ADC Therapeutics raising $76 million in extended Series E financing round; and BlackThorn Therapeutics raising $76 million in Series B financing round are some of the major VC deals reported in June 2019.