Healthcare industry reports 86 deals worth $25.5 billion in Oct 2020

In October 2020, the healthcare industry reported 86 deals worth $25.5 billion as compared to the last 12-month average (October 2019 to September 2020) of 78 deals worth $13 billion.

Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire MyoKardia, a clinical-stage biopharma company that discovers and develops targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases for $13.1 billion, or $225.0 per share in cash; Bayer AG to acquire Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, a biopharma company specialised in the research, development and manufacturing of gene therapies across different therapeutic areas for up to $4 billion; and Eli Lilly and Co to acquire Disarm Therapeutics, a biotech company for up to $1.3 billion. These were some of the major deals which contributed 72 per cent of the total deal value during October 2020.

Deal Date Acquirer (s) Target Deal Value ($ m) 5-Oct-20 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (US) MyoKardia Inc (US) 13,100.0 26-Oct-20 Bayer AG (Germany) Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc (US) 4,000.0 15-Oct-20 Eli Lilly and Co (US) Disarm Therapeutics Inc (US) 1,360.0 19-Oct-20 Endo International Plc (Ireland) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (US) 658.0 1-Oct-20 Covis Pharma BV (Switzerland) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc (US) 647.0

VC investment value decreased by 39.2 per cent in Oct 2020, compared to Sep 2020

The healthcare industry reported 83 venture capital (VC) deals worth $2.5 billion in October 2020, compared to the last 12-month average (October 2019 to September 2020) of 119 deals worth $2.7 billion.

3D Medicines Corp, a biomedical company engaged in development and commercialisation of a new generation tumour immunotherapy drugs, raising $223.6 million in second round of funding; Genecast Biotechnology, a biotech firm that specialises in next-generation sequencing technology, raising $149 million in series E round of financing; and Talaris Therapeutics, a biotechnology company raising $115 million in series B round of financing to support the ongoing Phase 3 registration trial of its lead product candidate FCR001 in living donor kidney transplant, and additional Phase 2 trials in autoimmune disease and organ transplant are the major VC deals reported in October 2020.