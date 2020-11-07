Healthcare industry reports 86 deals worth $25.5 billion in Oct 2020
Three major deals contributes 72 per cent of total deal value
In October 2020, the healthcare industry reported 86 deals worth $25.5 billion as compared to the last 12-month average (October 2019 to September 2020) of 78 deals worth $13 billion.
Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire MyoKardia, a clinical-stage biopharma company that discovers and develops targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases for $13.1 billion, or $225.0 per share in cash; Bayer AG to acquire Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, a biopharma company specialised in the research, development and manufacturing of gene therapies across different therapeutic areas for up to $4 billion; and Eli Lilly and Co to acquire Disarm Therapeutics, a biotech company for up to $1.3 billion. These were some of the major deals which contributed 72 per cent of the total deal value during October 2020.
|Deal Date
|Acquirer (s)
|Target
|Deal Value ($ m)
|5-Oct-20
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (US)
|MyoKardia Inc (US)
|13,100.0
|26-Oct-20
|Bayer AG (Germany)
|Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc (US)
|4,000.0
|15-Oct-20
|Eli Lilly and Co (US)
|Disarm Therapeutics Inc (US)
|1,360.0
|19-Oct-20
|Endo International Plc (Ireland)
|BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (US)
|658.0
|1-Oct-20
|Covis Pharma BV (Switzerland)
|AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc (US)
|647.0
VC investment value decreased by 39.2 per cent in Oct 2020, compared to Sep 2020
The healthcare industry reported 83 venture capital (VC) deals worth $2.5 billion in October 2020, compared to the last 12-month average (October 2019 to September 2020) of 119 deals worth $2.7 billion.
3D Medicines Corp, a biomedical company engaged in development and commercialisation of a new generation tumour immunotherapy drugs, raising $223.6 million in second round of funding; Genecast Biotechnology, a biotech firm that specialises in next-generation sequencing technology, raising $149 million in series E round of financing; and Talaris Therapeutics, a biotechnology company raising $115 million in series B round of financing to support the ongoing Phase 3 registration trial of its lead product candidate FCR001 in living donor kidney transplant, and additional Phase 2 trials in autoimmune disease and organ transplant are the major VC deals reported in October 2020.
|Deal Date
|Acquirer (s)
|Target
|Deal Value ($ m)
|19-Oct-20
|Luxin Venture Capital Group Co Ltd; Citic Private Equity Funds Management Co Ltd; Haier Biomedical; China International Capital Corp Ltd; Qingsong Capital; Jiangxi Jemincare Group Co Ltd; Shenzhen Xiantong Capital Management Co., Ltd.; Spinnotec; Shanghai Ruiyi Investment Development Center; Wuxi Lanshang Investment Management Co., Ltd.; Shandong Transportation Industry Development Fund
|3D Medicines Corp (China)
|223.6
|27-Oct-20
|CCB International Capital Ltd; Matrix Partners China; China Renaissance Holdings Ltd; CICC Capital Management Company Limited; Taikang Asset Management Co Ltd; China Structural Reform Fund Corp Ltd; China International Capital Corp Ltd; GL Ventures
|GeneCast Biotechnology Co Ltd (China)
|149.0
|6-Oct-20
|BlackRock Inc; Viking Global Investors LP; Longitude Capital Management Co LLC; Aisling Capital; Cormorant Asset Management LLC; Invus LP; Eventide Asset Management, LLC; Pamoja Capital SA; Qiming Venture Partners USA; Surveyor Capital Ltd; Blackstone Life Sciences Advisors LLC; Logos Global Management LLC
|Talaris Therapeutics Inc (US)
|115.0
|26-Oct-20
|Omega Fund Management LLC; Atlas Venture Inc; Abingworth LLP; Vida Ventures LLC; Mass General Brigham, Inc
|Scorpion Therapeutics, Inc. (US)
|108.0
|22-Oct-20
|RA Capital Management, LP; Sarepta Therapeutics Inc; Perceptive Advisors LLC; Bain Capital Life Sciences
|AavantiBio Inc (US)
|107.0