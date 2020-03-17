Healthcare industry reports 56 deals worth $2.3-bn in Feb’20

Read Article

In February 2020, the healthcare industry reported 56 deals worth $2.3 billion as compared to the last 12-month average (February 2019 to January 2020) of 60 deals worth $21.8 billion, according to a GlobalData report.

Collegium Pharmaceutical’s acquisition of NUCYNTA Franchise of Products from Assertio Therapeutics for $375 million; Hillhouse Capital investing $331 million in Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin); Takeda Pharmaceutical acquiring PvP Biologics for $330 million; and Catalent acquiring cell therapy company MaSTherCell Global for $315 million were some of the deals which contributed 58 per cent to the total deal value in February 2020.

The healthcare industry reported 62 venture capital (VC) deals worth $0.9 billion in February 2020, compared to the last 12-month average (February 2019 to January 2020) of 105 deals worth $1.8 billion. ALX Oncology raising US$105 million in series C round of financing; Canbridge Pharmaceuticals raising $98 million in series D funding; and Spruce Biosciences raising US$88 million in series B financing are some of the major VC deals reported in February 2020.