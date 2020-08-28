DWK Life Sciences acquires Müller + Müller

Read Article

Laboratory glass and life science packaging materials manufacturer, DWK Life Sciences has signed a definitive purchase agreement of Müller + Müller, a company which makes primary packaging materials made of tubular glass for the pharma industry. The company will become part of the DWK Life Sciences group upon closing, which is expected for September.

Müller + Müller will continue to serve its customers under the same name and will continue to be managed by CEO Florian Müller-Stauch. Dr Hubertus Müller-Stauch, owner of the company Müller + Müller will join the advisory board of DWK Life Sciences to support the expansion of the pharma packaging division.

Müller + Müller is based in Holzminden in Lower Saxony, Germany, and currently employs 135 staff. Every year, approximately 300 million glass type I vials are produced at its Holzminden site.

“Acquiring the family business Müller + Müller is a significant strategic step for us in expanding our activities in the market for pharma packaging,” says Armin Reiche, CEO of DWK Life Sciences.

“Driven by the high demand of the vaccine industry for vials, expansion of our production capacities is the next logical step,” says Florian Müller-Stauch, CEO of Müller + Müller.

DWK Life Sciences is a portfolio company of One Equity Partners, a private equity firm.