Dr Reddy’s Laboratories completes acquisition of Wockhardt’s select business divisions

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has announced that it has completed the acquisition of select divisions of Wockhardt’s branded generics business in India and a few other international territories of Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives.

The business comprises of a portfolio of 62 brands in multiple therapy areas such as respiratory, neurology, VMS, dermatology, gastroenterology, pain and vaccines, which would transfer to Dr Reddy’s along with related sales and marketing teams; and the manufacturing plant located in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh with all plant employees.

On February 12, 2020, Dr Reddy’s signed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Wockhardt, to acquire the above-referred business undertaking for an upfront consideration of Rs 1,850 crores.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent government restrictions, there has been a reduction in the revenue from the sales of the products forming part of the business undertaking during March and April 2020. Subsequently, through an amendment to the BTA, Dr Reddy’s and Wockhardt have agreed that the deal consideration shall now be up to Rs 1,850 crores, to be paid as per the following terms:

a) an amount of Rs. 1,483 crores paid on the date of closing

b) an amount of Rs. 67 crores to be deposited in an escrow account which shall be released subject to adjustments for, inter alia, net working capital, employee liabilities and certain other contractual and statutory liabilities

c) an amount of Rs. 300 crores (Holdback Amount) which shall be released as follows:

If the revenue from sales of the products forming part of the business undertaking during the 12 months post-closing exceeds Rs. 480 crores, Dr Reddy’s will be required to pay to Wockhardt, an amount equal to two times the amount by which the revenue exceeds Rs 480 Crores, subject to the maximum of the Holdback Amount.

G V Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Dr Reddy’s said, “This deal is in line with our strategic focus on India and has paved a path for accelerated growth and leadership in the domestic market. We believe that the acquired portfolio offers good growth potential for us. We welcome the employees joining us from Wockhardt to the family of Dr Reddy’s.”