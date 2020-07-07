Caplin Steriles signs distribution agreement with Xellia Pharmaceuticals

Read Article

Caplin Point Laboratories announced Caplin Steriles has entered into a private label distribution agreement with Xellia Pharmaceuticals for five generic injectable ANDAs in the US. The first product is expected to be launched shortly, while approvals for the remaining are expected in the next 12-18 months.

Commenting on the transaction, CC Paarthipan, Chairman, Caplin Point Laboratories said, “We’re happy to announce this partnership with Xellia, a company with a long-standing track record of commercial success in the US for injectable products. These ANDAs are under Caplin Steriles name and Xellia will be commercialising them in the US.”

Peter Karas, Xellia’s Vice President Global Business Development added, “Xellia is excited to partner with Caplin Steriles on this portfolio of products as we continue to expand our injectable portfolio and commercial presence in the US market. Caplin Steriles’ focus on these essential medicines and their robust supply chain fits well with our track record of providing a consistent supply and growing list of essential medicines to patients in the US.”