Cadila Healthcare to sell stake in Windlas Healthcare to Windlas Biotech for Rs 99.44 cr

The sale is expected to be completed within 10 business days

Cadila Healthcare has signed a definitive pact to sell its 49 per cent stake in Windlas Healthcare to Windlas Biotech for Rs 99.44 crores.

The company’s board has approved and signed the agreement for the sale of 2,31,33,717 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up capital, representing 49 per cent of the total paid-up share capital of Windlas Healthcare, to Windlas Biotech, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to the BSE.

“Consequent to above divestment and upon completion of the transaction in relation to the sale of the said equity shares, the company shall cease to hold any equity shares in WHPL, it added.

A total of Rs 99,44,07,423 will be received as consideration for the sale, which is expected to be completed within 10 business days, Cadila Healthcare said.