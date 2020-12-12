Read Article

AstraZeneca and Alexion Pharmaceuticals have entered into a definitive agreement for AstraZeneca to acquire Alexion.

Alexion shareholders will receive $60 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares (ADSs) (each ADS representing one-half of one (1/2) ordinary share of AstraZeneca, as evidenced by American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)) for each Alexion share. Based on AstraZeneca’s reference average ADR price of $54.14, this implies total consideration to Alexion shareholders of $39 billion or $175 per share.

The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the acquisition. Subject to receipt of regulatory clearances and approval by shareholders of both companies, the acquisition is expected to close in Q3 2021, and upon completion, Alexion shareholders will own c.15 per cent of the combined company.

AstraZeneca, with Alexion’s R&D team, will work to build on Alexion’s pipeline of 11 molecules across more than 20 clinical-development programmes across the spectrum of indications, in rare diseases and beyond.

AstraZeneca’s acquisition of Alexion will support its long-term ambition to develop novel medicines in areas of immunology with high unmet medical needs. AstraZeneca intends to build on its geographical footprint and emerging markets presence to accelerate the worldwide expansion of Alexion’s portfolio.