Amneal completes acquisition of Kashiv Specialty Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Kashiv BioSciences announced that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of the company, has completed its previously announced acquisition of a 98 per cent interest in Kashiv Specialty Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kashiv focused on the development of complex generics, innovative drug delivery platforms and novel 505(b)(2) drugs.

“We are very pleased to announce the completion of this transaction. Through the acquisition of Kashiv Specialty Pharma, Amneal has gained an exciting pipeline of both 505(b)2 branded products and complex generics. Perhaps most importantly, we are adding a team of world class R&D scientists with a proven track record of developing complex generic products (e.g. Yuvafem and EluRyng), as well as a platform of innovative drug delivery technologies. This transaction is just the latest step in making Amneal 2.0 a reality,” said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers.