Zydus Cadila launches remdesivir at Rs 2800 per 100 mg vial

Zydus Cadila has launched remdesivir under the brand name Remdac in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 2800 for a 100 mg lyophilized injection, Remdac is the most economical remdesivir brand in India, informs a company statement.

The drug will be made available across India through the group’s strong distribution chain reaching out to government and private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

“Remdac is the most affordable drug as we would like to enable patients to have access to this critical drug in the treatment of COVID 19”, said Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare. “

The API for the drug has been developed and manufactured at the group’s API manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.

The company informs that it has also ramped up production of HCQ and Dexamethasone when required and is also conducting clinical trials with Pegylated Interferon Alpha 2b and Desidustat for the treatment and management of COVID 19. Nearly three lakh COVID Kavach Elisa diagnostic tests have been supplied for surveillance. The group’s plasmid DNA vaccine ZyCov-D is now in Phase II of the Adaptive Phase I and II clinical trials.