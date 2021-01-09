World awaits India’s vaccines, watching how it handles globe’s biggest vaccination drive: PM Modi

Read Article

India is ready with two made-in-India vaccines for the protection of humanity and the world is not only waiting for them but also watching as to how the country runs the globe’s biggest vaccination programme, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, at the inauguration of the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention.

Talking about India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the country is among the nations with the lowest fatality rate and the highest recovery rate.

On COVID vaccines rollout, Modi said, “Being the pharmacy of the world, India has supplied important medicines to all those in need in the world in the past and is also doing so now. The world is not only waiting for Indian vaccines but is also watching how India runs the world’s biggest vaccination programme,” he said.

Modi also said that during the pandemic, Indians showed their capabilities and the way the country stood together was unparalleled.

He also lauded the Indian diaspora for providing assistance in the battle against coronavirus in India.

