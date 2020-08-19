WHO cautions against to ‘vaccine nationalism’

Countries putting their own interests ahead of others in trying to ensure supplies of a possible coronavirus vaccine are making the pandemic worse, said World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“(Acting) strategically and globally is actually in each country’s national interest – no one is safe until everyone is safe,” he told a virtual briefing calling for an end to “vaccine nationalism”.
He said he had sent a letter to all WHO members asking them to join the multilateral COVAX vaccine effort.
