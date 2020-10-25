Express Pharma


Home  »  COVID-19 Updates  »  Vaccine verdict due by early December: Anthony Fauci

Vaccine verdict due by early December: Anthony Fauci

More widespread vaccination would not be likely until later in 2021

COVID-19 UpdatesLatest Updates
By Reuters
1 189
Read Article

US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said it would be clear whether a COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective by early December, but that more widespread vaccination would not be likely until later in 2021.

“We will know whether a vaccine is safe and effective by the end of November, the beginning of December,” Fauci told the BBC.

He said, “When you talk about vaccinating a substantial proportion of the population, so that you can have a significant impact on the dynamics of the outbreak, that very likely will not be until the second or third quarter of the year.”

Reuters
You might also like More from author
1 Comment
  1. Darshan Singh says

    Very good news

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 Introducing Smart Autoinjector: Changing the paradigm of usability, cost & size
Know More?
close-image