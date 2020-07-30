UK strikes deal with GSK and Sanofi for 60 mn doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Read Article

The UK government announced an early access agreement with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Sanofi Pasteur for an estimated 60 million doses of an experimental new vaccine being tested to combat COVID-19.

The British government said the latest deal helps grow the country’s portfolio of vaccine candidates and adds to previous agreements.

“Our scientists and researchers are racing to find a safe and effective vaccine at a speed and scale never seen before. While this progress is truly remarkable, the fact remains that there are no guarantees,” said Alok Sharma, UK Business Secretary.

“In the meantime, it is important that we secure early access to a diverse range of promising vaccine candidates, like GSK and Sanofi, to increase our chances of finding one that works so we can protect the public and save lives,” he said.

If the GSK and Sanofi vaccine candidate is proven effective in human studies, the UK could be able to vaccinate priority groups, such as frontline health and social care workers and those at increased health risk, as soon as summer 2021. Human clinical studies of the vaccine will begin in September followed by a Phase 3 study in December 2020.

With the latest announcement, the government said it has now secured early access to four different types of immunisation and a total of 250 million doses, giving the UK the “most likely chance of finding a safe and effective vaccine at the quickest speed”.

Earlier this month, the British government announced it had secured 90 million COVID-19 vaccine doses thanks to partnerships with the BioNTech/Pfizer alliance and Valneva.

A deal has also been agreed to secure access to treatments containing COVID-19 neutralising antibodies from AstraZeneca, to protect those who cannot receive vaccines such as cancer and immunocompromised patients.

This is in addition to an existing global licensing agreement signed with AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford to research, develop and manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine for the UK public. AstraZeneca will work to produce 100 million doses for the UK in total.

(with edits from EP News Bureau)