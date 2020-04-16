The world will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine, says GSK CEO

Express Pharma


Emma Walmsley, CEO, GlaxoSmithKline , said GSK's partnership with Sanofi brings scale to the attempt to get a COVID-19 vaccine but that there was still an enormous amount of work to do

By Reuters
The world will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine so drug companies must partner in the race to develop the weapons to fight the novel coronavirus, Emma Walmsley, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GlaxoSmithKline, said recently.

Walmsley said GSK’s partnership with Sanofi brings scale to the attempt to get a COVID-19 vaccine but that there was still an enormous amount of work to do.

“The world’s going to definitely need more than one vaccine when you think about demand in this hugely challenged global health crisis,” she told BBC Radio.

Reuters
