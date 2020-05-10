The US and India are collaborating for three potential COVID-19 vaccines: Taranjit Sandhu

He also stated that India has an important role to play in these times of crisis as a global supplier of medicines

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India’s Ambassador to the United States, speaking to a news agency, informed that Indian and the US companies are collaborating on at least three possible coronavirus vaccines. He also emphasised on the importance of close collaborations between these countries to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

He extolled the collaboration between Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and recalled other instances where these two organisations had come together for a vaccine, such as the Rotavirus vaccine.

Last month, India exported hydroxychloroquine to the US, heeding the request of President Donald Trump. Likewise, the US extended aid of $5.9 million to India for combating the coronavirus pandemic.