Team of 70 Ambassadors and High Commissioners visit Bharat Biotech, discuss COVAXIN

A delegation of 70 Ambassadors and High Commissioners have visited the Bharat Biotech facility today at Genome Valley, Hyderabad.

The team comprised of High Commissioners and Government representatives of 70 countries across the world. The delegates have interacted with team Bharat Biotech and have extensively discussed about COVAXIN.

The project update on COVAXIN was presented to the delegates by Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and MD of Bharat Biotech.

COVAXIN, India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV).

COVAXIN has been evaluated in approximately 1000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity results.

The Phase III human clinical trials of COVAXIN began in November, involving 26,000 volunteers across India.

Speaking on the occasion, Suchitra Ella, Joint MD of Bharat Biotech added, “The development and clinical evaluation of COVAXIN marks a significant milestone for novel vaccinology in India. COVAXIN has garnered interest from several countries worldwide for supplies and introduction. It is an honour to have with us today all the distinguished ambassadors of various countries. It not only makes us proud but also reminds us that the world is looking up to India in the common fight against the deadly pandemic.”