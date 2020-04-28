Syngene International converts lab into COVID-19 RT-PCR testing centre

Read Article

Syngene International, a research and development services company, has announced the opening of a COVID-19 testing laboratory at its Bengaluru site. The company used its expertise in clinical trial management, human clinical sample testing procedures, molecular biology and viral testing to gain the additional approvals, including ICMR approval, necessary to open the facility to support hospitals in the city.

Commenting on the development, Dr Mahesh Bhalgat, COO, Syngene International Ltd., said, “Our COVID-19 testing laboratory, using RT-PCR technology, will work with local hospitals to expand the testing capacity in Bengaluru and help reduce the spread of the virus in the community. The laboratory will be scaling up to operate round-the-clock sample processing and all tests will be offered free of charge.”

Syngene has repurposed one of its laboratories to conduct the RT-PCR tests. Reportedly, a dedicated team of scientists has been trained to perform these tests as per the guidelines prescribed by national and global regulatory authorities. Necessary processes have been established for safe handling of the samples and testing kits have been sourced and validated.

It is also working to supply reagents, primers and probes for COVID-19 diagnostic testing to clients, as well as working on research projects related to vaccine development.