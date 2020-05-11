Sun Pharma official tests positive after visit to Baddi facility

A senior official from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries who recently visited the company’s facility in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi industrial area has tested positive for Covid-19 in Haryana’s Panchkula, informed officials.

The state government has decided to seal the factory on Monday and quarantine all employees.

Rohit Malpani, Superintendent of Police, posted in Baddi, said the employee had come to the facility twice and stayed in two hotels.

“We are going to seal the unit on Monday and all employees would be quarantined… even the people staying in the hotels will be quarantined,” he informed.

The Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt in Himachal Pradesh has around 550 pharma units.