Six people tests coronavirus positive in Maha FDA

Six staff of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) have tested coronavirus positive.

A source from the Maharashtra FDA informed that even after taking the required precautions to fight against the coronavirus like PPE kits, masks, hand sanitiser etc. our field staff have contracted the virus. All of them are on medications to treat coronavirus infections. Since none of them have any existing comorbidities their treatments are showing positive signs. In fact, some of them are already getting discharged from hospitals and will be continuing their treatment from home. “

He also informed, “The state FDA has taken all measures to minimise staff’s personal interactions. It has installed a system in the headquarters which reduces physical interaction and helps in working efficiently. However, in the last 10-12 days, there have been concerns related to the shortage as well as unethical marketing of essential medicines related to COVID-19 treatment such as remdesivir and tocilizumab. Therefore the team increased field visits, raids etc., to ensure the availability of these drugs as well as curb black marketing.

To address issues related to the unavailability as well as black marketing of essential drugs in the state, Maharashtra FDA has recently initiated a 24×7 control room at its Mumbai head office and introduced toll-free numbers 1800222365 and 022 26592362/26592263/26592365.

