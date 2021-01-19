Serum Institute issues factsheet for Covishield

Read Article

Serum Institute of India (SII) has issued a factsheet of Covishield which includes details of the ingredients used in the COVID-19 vaccine. The company has asked people not to take the vaccine if they are allergic to any ingredient of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The ingredients of Covishield vaccine are “L-Histidine, L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, Magnesium chloride hexahydrate, Polysorbate 80, Ethanol, Sucrose, Sodium chloride, Disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA), Water for injection,” Serum Institute said.

The vaccine maker also said that vaccine recipients should tell healthcare providers about all their medical conditions before getting the Covishield vaccine, including, “severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) after any drug, food, any vaccine or any ingredients of Covishield vaccine”.

The recipients should also mention if they have a fever, a bleeding disorder, are on a blood thinner, are immuno-compromised or are on a medicine that affects the immune system, it added.

The fact sheet also said that if a person is pregnant, plans to become pregnant or is breastfeeding, she should tell the healthcare provider before taking the jab

The vaccine recipients should also reveal if they have received another COVID-19 vaccine, cautioned the fact sheet from Serum Institute.

