SEC recommends EUA for Covaxin from Bharat Biotech

The expert panel deliberated on Bharat Biotech’s EUA application after it submitted additional data, facts and analysis after Friday's review meeting

By Press Trust of India
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended granting restricted emergency use approval (EUA) for Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin with certain conditions, a day after recommending Covishield, sources said.

Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The SEC deliberated on the application of the Hyderabad-based pharma firm after it submitted additional data, facts and analysis subsequent to Friday’s review meeting, a source said.

Bharat Biotech had applied to the DCGI seeking emergency use authorisation for its Covaxin on December 7.

(With edits by EP News Bureau)

