SEC meets to discuss EUA applications from Pfizer, SII and Bharat Biotech

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) met on December 30, 2020, in the afternoon to consider the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) requests of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech.

Further time was requested on behalf of Pfizer. The additional data and information presented by SII and Bharat Biotech were perused and analysed by the SEC.

The analysis of the additional data and information is going on. SEC will convene again on January 1, 2021.