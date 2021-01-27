Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses: CEO

Express Pharma


An agreement with the Pfizer has been reached, informed Paul Hudson

By Reuters
Sanofi will produce more than 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its competitors Pfizer and BioNTech by the end of the year, said Paul Hudson, CEO of Sanofi in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper.

As Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline have delayed the launch of their shot to late 2021, the French company decided to approach Pfizer “in order to be helpful as of now”, Hudson said, adding that an agreement with the US company had been reached.

(Edits by EP News Bureau)

