Russian University completes human trials of COVID-19 vaccine

Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University in Russia has completed the clinical trials for the novel coronavirus. It is the first vaccine in the world to finish all the trials. Vadim Tarasov, Director of the Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology, confirmed this news according to a report by Sputnik News. The report also informed that the trials for the vaccine made by Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology commenced on June 18.

Elena Smolyarchuk, Head of Center for Clinical Research on Medications at Sechenov University, told TASS, a Russian news agency that studies to check the vaccine’s safety in humans have been successfully done.

The trials in the first stage comprised 18 volunteers and the second one involved 20 people. All of them were kept in isolation in a hospital for 28 days.

Information about when this vaccine will enter the commercialisation stage is awaited.