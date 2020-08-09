Russia to register COVID-19 vaccine on August 12

Read Article

As per reports, Russia’s Deputy Health Minister, Oleg Gridnev has confirmed that a COVID-19 vaccine is all set to be registered.

‘The vaccine developed by the Gamaleya centre will be registered on August 12. At the moment, the last, third, stage is underway. The trials are extremely important. We have to understand that the vaccine must be safe. Medical professionals and senior citizens will be the first to get vaccinated,’ Gridnev told at the opening of a cancer centre.

The vaccine is being jointly developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry.

Mikhail Murashko, Health Minister of Russia had also informed that the country plans to begin mass production of the vaccine from October 2020.

The Russian vaccine will be the first in the world to get registered for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.