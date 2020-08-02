Russia readying for mass vaccination against COVID-19 in October

Read Article

Russian news agencies have reported that the country’s health minister is getting ready for a mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus for October, after a vaccine completed clinical trials.

Mikhail Murashko, Russia’s Health Minister said that the Gamaleya Institute, a state research facility in Moscow, had completed clinical trials of the vaccine and paperwork is being prepared to register it, reported Interfax news agency.

He said doctors and teachers would be the first to be vaccinated.

“We plan wider vaccinations for October,” Murashko was quoted as saying.

A source told Reuters this week that Russia’s first potential COVID-19 vaccine would secure local regulatory approval in August and be administered to health workers soon thereafter.

The Gamaleya Institute has been working on an adenovirus-based vaccine.

(With edits from EP News Bureau)